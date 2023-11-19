The Undertaker opens up about his alleged successor in WWE: "He created his own torch" (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling world might never witness another Undertaker again, but many have been tipped to fill the spot he left in WWE, one of them was Bray Wyatt. During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, The Deadman shared a different viewpoint about his "passing of the torch" moment with Wyatt.

The Undertaker appeared on the 30th-anniversary episode of RAW earlier this year ahead of Royal Rumble and was involved in a memorable angle with the former Wyatt Family leader. The Phenom whispered something in Wyatt's ears, which 'Taker didn't wish to reveal, and it was seen as Bray getting the wrestling icon's stamp of approval.

Bray Wyatt was touted as The Undertaker's successor in WWE for many years due to their similarly dark personas. While the Hall of Famer could see the parallels between his and Wyatt's character, he genuinely believed the Eater of Worlds had created his own identity and legacy in wrestling.

When asked about whether he'd officially passed the torch to Bray Wyatt earlier this year, Undertaker had the following to say:

"You know what? I think he created his own torch. I don't think he needed a torch. Obviously, there were several comparisons between our characters and some of the stuff that we put out there. But, yeah, he lit his own torch, and he carried it proudly." [From 02:18 - 02:45]

Bray Wyatt is no more, but his unique legacy in WWE will never be forgotten

The wrestling community wasn't prepared for the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt in August. The former Universal Champion was just 36 years old when he suffered a fatal heart attack and bid farewell to the world as one of the most creative minds to have graced pro wrestling.

Bray Wyatt wasn't your typical pro wrestler, and it showed from how he presented himself since unveiling the Wyatt Family in 2012.

Wyatt's WWE career, like most talents, was filled with ups and downs, with him even being released in 2021, only to be re-signed a year later.

The Eater of Worlds had multiple title accolades in WWE, but what set him apart from his peers was his character work, which, according to Undertaker, needed a lot of courage to attempt.

Wyatt was always brave enough to try new things, a welcome change in an industry where repetition is common.

The Undertaker spoke at length about why Bray Wyatt differed from most other wrestlers; you can read more here.

