"Top of her game" - The Undertaker praises Becky Lynch and former Women's Champion ahead of WrestleMania

The Undertaker plans to have a beer and enjoy Becky Lynch's RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame headliner showered praise on both female stars.

Ahead of his induction, The Deadman spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about various topics. One of them was the impending two-night WrestleMania. He mentioned how excited he is to see Belair take on Lynch on Saturday.

“As great as she is right now, Bianca is still light years away from where she’s going to be,” The Undertaker said. “Bianca is a real phenomenal talent. And Becky is in such command of her gimmick. She’s at the top of her game.”

The WWE legend is a fan of their storyline, which has been going on and off since SummerSlam. He enjoyed their segment on RAW, where Bianca Belair cut Becky Lynch's hair to add further heat to their already red-hot match:

“I thought they threw even more gasoline on the fire this week with Becky getting her hair cut. There is so much emotion surrounding that match. I’ll try to sit down in my seat, have a beer and enjoy it.”

The Undertaker is also excited for Edge vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

The Deadman also spoke about Edge and AJ Styles, both of whom he has faced at WrestleMania. The two will battle on Night Two of the Show of Shows, and 'Taker predicted it will be "a roller coaster."

"I'm so excited for Edge and AJ Styles. Those guys are so in tune with what they do," The Undertaker said. "They know their characters, they know how to have great matches, and this is something new for WrestleMania. It’s really going to be a fun match to watch. That match, with those peaks and valleys, it’s going to be a roller coaster.”

