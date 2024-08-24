The Undertaker predicts top WWE star to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41

It is no secret that WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker is a huge fan of World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. He is fairly certain the Austrian will keep his title reign intact for the foreseeable future.

According to The Phenom, a scenario that made sense was CM Punk challenging The Ring General at WrestleMania 41. Punk is arguably the most bankable veteran in the industry today, and an ideal opponent for Gunther.

Speaking on his podcast Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker praised Gunther for his heel promos and "tough guy" demeanor. When his co-host asked who could face The Ring General on The Grandest Stage of Them All next year in Las Vegas, the Hall of Famer felt it had to be CM Punk before Drew McIntyre was also brought up.

"I would assume... I would guess Punk, maybe? If everybody's healthy," he said. "That's what they're [McIntyre and Punk] fighting for now. They're fighting to see who's gonna come out [on top]." [From 7:06 onwards]

The Undertaker then went back to the possibility of CM Punk vs Gunther happening at WrestleMania 41 and the prospects of it being a blockbuster encounter.

"They'll tear [the roof] down. That'll be good," he added.

You can check out The Phenom's comments in the video below:

Gunther is set to defend his title at Bash in Berlin on August 31 against Randy Orton. He has already landed in Germany to promote the upcoming event and is not likely to be featured on RAW this week. WWE has announced a live appearance by The Legend Killer.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre II is also booked for WWE Bash in Berlin

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's rivalry will continue at Bash in Berlin as the duo will face each other in a Strap Match. The bout was made official last week on RAW after the Chicago native issued the challenge. It will be interesting to see who prevails here as The Scottish Warrior drew first blood at WWE SummerSlam, earlier this month.

Meanwhile, WWE has hinted at an inevitable showdown between The Straight Edge Superstar and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion's issues with Punk escalated after his role proved detrimental to the latter's loss to McIntyre earlier this month.

A new report has shed light on when the contest is being planned for.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway and embed the YouTube video, with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

