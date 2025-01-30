The Undertaker reacts to huge announcement before WrestleMania

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 30, 2025 03:30 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reacted (Image credit: WWE.com)

The Undertaker has now reacted to a major announcement ahead of WrestleMania. He took to social media to share his feelings about it.

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels appeared at the Town Hall meeting to surprise Triple H with the announcement that he would headline the Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Reacting to Shawn Michaels sharing the video of the moment during the Town Hall meeting on X, The Phenom welcomed his rival-turned-friend Triple H to the Hall of Fame. He said it was very well deserved and had been overdue for some time.

"Way overdue, more than well deserved. Welcome to the Hall of Fame, my friend. #WWEHOF @TripleH," he wrote.

With Triple H entering the Hall of Fame for his singles work now, instead of just as part of D-Generation X, the star is joining Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker in that honor. With the induction, the star also becomes a two-time Hall of Famer.

If the company later inducts Evolution as a faction into the Hall of Fame, Triple H and Ric Flair will have the rare honor of having three separate inductions. The Nature Boy has already been inducted due to his contributions and as part of the Four Horsemen.

