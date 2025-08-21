The Undertaker wasn't real happy at WWE SummerSlam, claims wrestling legend

WWE SummerSlam made history this year as it became the second premium live event to host on two different nights, similar to WrestleMania. However, Kevin Nash recently claimed that The Undertaker was unhappy at the event.
There's been a lot of talk around The Biggest Party of The Summer weeks after it transpired in New Jersey, as Bret Hart revealed there was ill-treatment by the company when he was invited to watch the show. The multi-time world champion felt disrespected and talked about it.
Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash addressed some of the comments that were directed towards him by Hart. The wrestling legend also claimed that unhappiness was common, as The Undertaker wasn't too happy with his arrangements as well during the event. Nash claimed that someone said The Deadman was watching the entire show in a TV room on a monitor.
"From what I heard f**king Undertaker wasn't real happy that he had to f**king or somebody saw Taker at the f**king show and he was like sitting in the TV room, watching a monitor," Nash said. (From 34:10 to
Bret Hart feels WWE doesn't appreciate him like The Undertaker or any other wrestling legend
Bret Hart had a complicated relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, and it took an ugly turn when Vince McMahon crossed a line and performed a sc**wjob in Montreal. While it's been over three decades, Hart feels the company doesn't appreciate him like they do with other legends, who never left the promotion.
In an appearance on the Being The Elite fan page, the 68-year-old WWE legend addressed the recent disrespect at WWE SummerSlam 2025. During this, Hart expressed that the company doesn't appreciate him for the work he did as a performer due to their past issues.
"I don’t feel that WWE really appreciates me, even after Hulk’s passing. There’s no appreciation for anything I did," Hart said.
The Hitman carried the company through difficult times, but did moved to WCW, which was one of the reasons for his fallout with the promotion and the promoter.
