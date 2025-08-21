The Undertaker wasn't real happy at WWE SummerSlam, claims wrestling legend

WWE SummerSlam made history this year as it became the second premium live event to host on two different nights, similar to WrestleMania. However, Kevin Nash recently claimed that The Undertaker was unhappy at the event.

Ad

There's been a lot of talk around The Biggest Party of The Summer weeks after it transpired in New Jersey, as Bret Hart revealed there was ill-treatment by the company when he was invited to watch the show. The multi-time world champion felt disrespected and talked about it.

Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash addressed some of the comments that were directed towards him by Hart. The wrestling legend also claimed that unhappiness was common, as The Undertaker wasn't too happy with his arrangements as well during the event. Nash claimed that someone said The Deadman was watching the entire show in a TV room on a monitor.

Ad

Trending

"From what I heard f**king Undertaker wasn't real happy that he had to f**king or somebody saw Taker at the f**king show and he was like sitting in the TV room, watching a monitor," Nash said. (From 34:10 to

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

Bret Hart feels WWE doesn't appreciate him like The Undertaker or any other wrestling legend

Bret Hart had a complicated relationship with the Stamford-based promotion, and it took an ugly turn when Vince McMahon crossed a line and performed a sc**wjob in Montreal. While it's been over three decades, Hart feels the company doesn't appreciate him like they do with other legends, who never left the promotion.

Ad

In an appearance on the Being The Elite fan page, the 68-year-old WWE legend addressed the recent disrespect at WWE SummerSlam 2025. During this, Hart expressed that the company doesn't appreciate him for the work he did as a performer due to their past issues.

"I don’t feel that WWE really appreciates me, even after Hulk’s passing. There’s no appreciation for anything I did," Hart said.

Ad

The Hitman carried the company through difficult times, but did moved to WCW, which was one of the reasons for his fallout with the promotion and the promoter.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Kliq This and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!