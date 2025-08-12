  • home icon
  "They told me they didn't have any seats" - Bret Hart unhappy with WWE for SummerSlam snub

"They told me they didn’t have any seats" - Bret Hart unhappy with WWE for SummerSlam snub

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 12, 2025 04:36 GMT
Bret Hart (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Bret Hart (Image Credits: wwe.com)

Bret Hart has had a tumultuous relationship with WWE over the years, and his recent experience suggests that things are unlikely to change anytime soon. He recently opened up about an incident during his visit to SummerSlam.

The Hitman hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the Hall of Fame earlier this year, where he and Stone Cold Steve Austin received the inaugural “WWE Immortal Moment” award for their WrestleMania 13 classic.

Many saw it as a step in the right direction after years of animosity between the two sides. But the Canadian native feels otherwise, especially after how the company treated him at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Speaking during a recent Being The Elite Fan Page, Bret Hart revealed that he was invited to be a spectator during the two-night SummerSlam.

However, the 68-year-old retired wrestler said the company snubbed him by saying there were no seats available for him.

"They invited me down for SummerSlam and the people from WWE told me they wanted me to be in the crowd. Then, once I got there, they told me they didn’t have any seats. I noticed that Kevin Nash got a seat. I don’t feel that WWE really appreciates me, even after Hulk’s passing. There’s no appreciation for anything I did." (H/T Ringside News)
Bret Hart on Gunther's work in WWE

In an interview with the Ringer Wrestling Show, Bret Hart called out Gunther for his style of work, saying he legitimately hurts his opponent.

"The best wrestling has to pretend to be real. That’s what I did, I tried to make it as real as I could. Contrary to that Gunther guy, who seems like a nice enough guy when I met him, but I mean I hate wrestlers that hurt each other on purpose. I hate it when you’re out there, getting beat up and hurt by a guy for real. Like chops. Whoever won a fight with a chop."
He added:

"I have no respect for guys that hurt each other all the time. It’s just to me, lazy... when guys like Gunther…and I’ve told him this to his face...When you’re hurting somebody for real, you’re unprofessional. I wrestled guys, never hurt anybody."

The Excellence of Execution also feels that today's wrestlers would be better off if they copied him more.

