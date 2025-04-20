[WATCH] Bret Hart looked visibly unhappy after Triple H shook his hand at WrestleMania 41

Bret Hart didn't seem too thrilled with Triple H approaching him for a handshake on the entrance ramp at WrestleMania 41. The Hitman clearly looked annoyed following the handshake, video showed.

The Game headlined the 2025 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame. Also, WWE inducted the No DQ Submission match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin into this year's Hall of Fame as the first Immortal Moment inductee.

At 'Mania Night 1, the Hall of Fame inductees came out on the entrance stage, and the capacity crowd loudly cheered for the class. Triple H then came out to his music and shook hands with the other inductees. Bret Hart didn't seem too happy while shaking The Game's hand.

Check out the clip below:

Hart has been quite possibly the biggest critic of The Cerebral Assassin over the years. He has taken shots at the WWE CCO on multiple occasions over the past 25 years or so. On the other hand, Triple H has avoided responding to Hart's criticisms publicly.

Bret Hart created history as he became the first-ever three-time WWE Hall of Famer last night. He went in as a solo inductee back in 2006 and as a part of The Hart Foundation in 2019.

