The Undertaker recalls WWE wrestlers' court that took a "pretty serious turn"

The Undertaker presided over a few wrestlers’ courts during his WWE tenure. The Phenom recalled an incident that took a pretty serious turn during one such wrestling court.

The Undertaker was known as a locker room leader in the Stamford-based company for a long time. He was seen as an inspiration by many, and he had the honor and stature of laying down the rules backstage.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled a wrestlers’ court where tears were shed. The Deadman said that it was during the Stamford-based company’s tour to Australia, where a banquet room of a hotel was booked for the wrestlers’ court.

"We had wrestlers court at the hotel. I want to say it was Melina, and maybe somebody else got brought on some kind of charges. So we had a banquet room reserved at the hotel just for wrestlers court. I'm talking about, it was sold out," The Undertaker said.

He noted that the situation got very serious, and tears were shed during it. The Undertaker reminisced about being the one who presided over it, with JBL serving as the prosecutor.

"It had taken a really pretty serious turn as far as the defendants were concerned. It was one place back then as a wrestler you did not want to be. You did not want to be brought up on charges," The Undertaker said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Wrestlers’ courts used to be a dark time during WWE history. Superstars such as CM Punk have been vocal about how wrestlers’ courts were not the best things to exist in the wrestling industry.

Sting believes WWE dropped the ball on his match against The Undertaker

Sting came into WWE at a very late stage in his wrestling career. However, The Icon wanted to ensure that he gave his best performance in the ring and wished to have a match against The Undertaker down the line.

Sting’s stay in the Stamford-based company was cut short after he suffered an injury during a match against Seth Rollins. While speaking to CBS Sports, The Vigilante stated that a match with The Undertaker would have been talked about to this day. However, WWE never let the contest materialize.

"I think if it was done right, it could have been a night, for sure, everyone would remember and never forget. They would be talking about it to this day. But it just was not going to happen. I thought, 'Well, maybe if I get my foot in the door, we'll see what happens.' So I got my foot in the door. We did a WrestleMania with Triple H and then Vince [McMahon] called and said, 'Hey, I want you to have a world title match with Seth. Would you be willing to do that?' 'Yeah, I'd be willing to do that.' Still, in hopes that somehow I could get in there with Taker," Sting said.

The Icon will compete in his retirement match at the AEW Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View. Unfortunately, fans never got to witness the big match between Sting and The Undertaker.

