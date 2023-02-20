The Undertaker recaps when a Former WWE Champion "passed out in the hotel lobby"

Whilst everyone is partial to the odd drink after work, WWE Legend The Undertaker recently recapped the vast amount that Andre The Giant would consume after a show.

At over 7 feet tall and weighing more than 500 pounds, The Eighth Wonder of the World drank an enormous amount of alcohol during his in-ring days due to the substance’s ability to numb the pain of his wrestling injuries.

Speaking on Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson, The Deadman revealed that Andre would eat and drink more than any other star on the roster.

"I mean, he ate. I mean, he ate a lot, but it wasn’t so much what he ate, it was more what he drank. I mean, he drank a lot, man. And, you know, the guys that hung out with him, his handler and everything like that, bless his heart, he was a little dude. And he had to sit and drink with Andre all night long."

The Undertaker also recapped the story of when The Giant passed out in a hotel lobby after another lengthy drinking session.

"And the stories he had man, like, there’s one time Andre passed out. Andre passed out in the hotel lobby, and they couldn’t do anything with him. I mean, you can’t pick up, you know, seven foot two, he’s 500 pounds, asleep. That’s huge man. So they just brought out some linens and blankets and covered him up in the lobby until he decided to wake up." H/T (Inside The Ropes)

Despite his troubles with alcohol, Andre never let his issues outside the ring affect his performance in the squared circle. The Giant always made sure to put on his best performance for the fans in attendance.

The Undertaker claims Andre The Giant hated a certain WWE Hall of Famer

Whilst the French giant was gentle to most he came across, The Phenom revealed a particular former WWE star with whom Andre did not get along.

Continuing his conversation in the same interview, The Undertaker stated that Andre The Giant had major issues with fellow heavyweight Big John Studd.

"You talk about big guys, Andre didn't like Studd at all. Andre didn't like big guys. Fortunately for me, he liked me, but Studd he did not care for. He, on several occasions, damn near killed Studd. [Andre also disliked] Bigelow, all those guys, man." [20:40 – 21:03] H/T (Sportskeeda)

If it were not for legends like Andre The Giant and Big John Studd paving the way for future heavyweights, it could be argued that stars like The Undertaker, Kane and The Big Show would not have been gifted the opportunities they had in WWE.

Where does Andre The Giant rank amongst the greats in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

