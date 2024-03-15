The Undertaker recently told his wife, Michelle McCool, he's going to make a WWE comeback

The Undertaker has found it tough to sit on the sidelines after retiring from the ring once and for all. He has told his wife, Michelle McCool, that he was going to make a WWE comeback.

After the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker's career came to an end, with him announcing that he was finally calling it quits. He was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. While he's been present at different shows since then and even made appearances, that's all that they have been - appearances.

The star is well and truly retired, but that does not mean that it's been easy for him.

During a Patreon Q&A for his subscribers, The Undertaker admitted that it had been tough for him to stay out of the ring, and he even told fans that he had told his wife recently that he was going to make a WWE comeback, but then he was able to talk himself out of that.

"It’s still tough for me. I’m still coming to grips with it. And I may or may not have said to my wife recently that I was going to make a comeback. Fortunately, I think I’ve talked myself out of that." (h/t F4W Online)

The star also joked about how he might have returned had it not been for Sting retiring.

The legend still regularly travels with WWE for his 1Deadman Shows and is backstage at different events. He was present at Elimination Chamber, and before that, the Royal Rumble.

The Undertaker has shown himself willing to make appearances in WWE

Although he's retired, there's nothing stopping The Phenom from making appearances at WWE shows at times.

The star came back and shared the ring with Bray Wyatt once when he helped him take out LA Knight.

He also appeared as a surprise on NXT when he confronted Bron Breakker after riding down to the ring on his motorcycle and hit him with a chokeslam.

Poll : Do you think The Undertaker will ever return? Yes! No 0 votes View Discussion