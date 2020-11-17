The Undertaker reveals desire of wanting a 'traditional match' with the 'Modern-Day Shawn Michaels'

Ahead of his Final Farewell at Survivor Series, The Undertaker was involved in an interview with SPORF, and the Deadman spoke on a few exciting topics.

The Phenom was asked whether there are any Superstars out there he hasn't faced and wished he had a match against in his career.

The Undertaker responded by saying that while he was very proud of the Boneyard Match, he wished he had a traditional match inside a ring with AJ Styles.

Undertaker would have loved to have AJ Styles in the WWE 10 or 15 years earlier than it happened as the match would have come to fruition much sooner. Undertaker is a big fan of AJ Styles' work and would have loved to have had an extended program with The Phenomenal One, who he calls the 'Modern-Day Shawn Michaels.'

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about his desire to have a traditional match with AJ Styles:

"Um, you know what, I really, although I'm super proud of the Boneyard Match, I wish I would have liked to have had a quote 'traditional kind of match' with AJ Styles in a wrestling ring. I told him on several occasions, 'Man, I wished you have gotten here 10/15 years earlier', because I just love the way he works. I love what he does in the ring. I've kind of called him the Modern-day Shawn Michaels, and as proud as I am of the Boneyard, I would have loved to have had an extended program with AJ Styles."

The Undertaker's Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 will go down as the greatest cinematic wrestling contest in WWE history. WWE and all members involved in the project exceeded all expectations by producing a masterpiece filled with nostalgic throwbacks.

While an in-ring showdown between The Undertaker and AJ Styles would have also been quite solid, the Boneyard match was uniquely exceptional.

The Undertaker will officially retire at Survivor Series, and his desire to have a traditional match against Styles will remain a dream. However, never say never, eh?