The Undertaker reveals who his favorite current WWE Superstar is

The Undertaker is a big fan of The Rated R Superstar Edge.

WWE legend The Undertaker recently sat down to answer some questions on WWE's TikTok channel. When asked who his favorite WWE Superstar is today, The Undertaker didn't mix words and gave a one-word answer: Edge.

Edge is a WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time WWE Champion who is arguably doing some of the best work of his career after making a miraculous return to professional wrestling in January of 2020. It's not hard to see why The Undertaker is such a big fan, as these two men have shared the ring together on countless occasions over the years.

Edge refused to end The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania

One of the reasons The Undertaker might be a big fan of Edge is because of what went down between them at WrestleMania XXIV when the two men were in the main event of the show for Edge's World Heavyweight Championship, a match that The Undertaker won, continuing his undefeated WrestleMania streak.

Years later, it emerged that there were plans for Edge to defeat The Undertaker that night and end the streak, something Edge spoke out against, refusing to be the first man to defeat The Deadman at WrestleMania. Of course, the streak wouldn't be broken until six years later at WrestleMania XXX, when Brock Lesnar beat The Phenom.

Whether their past has anything to do with The Undertaker's choice is anybody's guess, but it's nice to see the mutual respect that these two WWE icons have for one another.

Are you surprised by who The Undertaker picked as his current favorite WWE Superstar? Do you think what happened back at WrestleMania XXIV had anything to do with that? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

