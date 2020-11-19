The Undertaker reveals how he felt before his WWE debut

The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990 as part of Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team. Undertaker's teammates for the Survivor Series match were Ted DiBiase, Honky Tonk Man and Greg Valentine. On the opposing team were Dusty Rhodes, Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart and Koko B. Ware.

The Undertaker opens up about being nervous before his WWE debut

In a recent interview with USA TODAY Entertainment, The Undertaker discussed his debut in WWE and revealed how he felt when he was coming out for his match. The Deadman revealed that he was so excited that he had to remind himself to walk slow and stay in character:

Mark Calaway, at that moment, is so nervous that he can barely get one foot in front of the other. You know you have to think about... so I have this character, this brand new character and I'm heading towards the ring and in the ring, you've got 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes, you've got Bret Hart, you got Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart, Koko B. Ware. You've got all these top tier guys and I'm about to go in there and basically toss them all around. In 1990, there's still a little bit of old school mentality left, you know, and guys weren't quite as friendly and open armed about those kinds of things as they are now so I'm just thinking to myself, 'go in there, don't hurt anybody, do what you're supposed to do and then we'll be off and running.

But yeah, I was a nervous wreck and trying to keep myself slow. I was trying to keep that because I already knew in my head that this character was going to walk slowly. But I'm so excited on the inside, I'm like slow down, slow down and I was moving slow but in my head I was like 'I want to get there and get started'.

