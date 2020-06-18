The Undertaker reveals how John Cena proved him wrong

The Undertaker recalled giving advice to John Cena.

Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, having won the world title 16 times.

John Cena and The Undertaker

It has been a long time since John Cena left WWE to focus on a career as an actor, and has been making occasional appearances for the company for the past few years. While talking about Cena's accomplishments on the latest edition of After The Bell with Corey Graves, The Undertaker had nothing but praise for the 16-time world champion.

The Undertaker stated that Cena proved him wrong, and went on to reveal how:

When John came out early on, I had never thought in a million years that he would get over to the extent that he did, and pleasantly surprised at how over John got. I mean he was OVER over, and there's just that next level over that he was, whether good or bad, that was another thing.

I actually told him once, I said, "John, for your sake, you need to learn the word 'No'," 'cause he did everything. I said, "You're gonna burn," he never did, and he proved me wrong.

John Cena is hands down one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business

John Cena came up to WWE's main roster way back in 2002 and turned into one of the biggest Superstars in pro-wrestling in a matter of three years. By the time he was done as an active competitor, Cena had bagged 16 world title victories and is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.