The Undertaker Reveals Moment He Became a Gunther Fan in WWE

Gunther has featured regularly on WWE television since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2022. The RAW star's matches have earned rave reviews from fans and fellow wrestlers, including WWE icon The Undertaker.

Ad

One of Gunther's first major main roster bouts occurred at Clash at the Castle 2022 against Sheamus. Many expected the Irishman to leave Cardiff, Wales, with the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General secured the victory in a hard-hitting 19-minute match.

On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker told Gunther that he became a fan of his work after the physical encounter with Sheamus:

"It was so easy to follow. Sheamus, he has that aura about him. He wants to get into a fight, and then here's somebody that's actually able to bring it to him. Man, it was so good, and that's when I became a fan of yours and really started paying attention. Then, obviously, at that point everything's really starting to take off for you within WWE." [14:15 – 14:47]

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the same episode, The Undertaker gave another damning assessment of the current product.

How Gunther felt about WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Many regard Gunther vs. Sheamus as one of the best Intercontinental Championship matches in recent history. The rivalry continued at WrestleMania 39, where the Austrian defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to retain the title.

Responding to The Undertaker's praise, Gunther made it clear he always enjoys sharing the ring with The Celtic Warrior:

Ad

"I would say that was like the first big pay-per-view singles match that got real traction. Stood out big time. It was really good. The set-up was good. It was in Europe, in Wales, so they were really behind Sheamus, and Sheamus is a great opponent too." [14:47 – 15:10]

Gunther also revealed he once told a fan she should never travel nine hours to meet him again.

Ad

Please credit Six Feet Under and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE