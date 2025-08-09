The Undertaker Reveals Moment He Became a Gunther Fan in WWE

Gunther has featured regularly on WWE television since moving to the main roster from NXT in 2022. The RAW star's matches have earned rave reviews from fans and fellow wrestlers, including WWE icon The Undertaker.
One of Gunther's first major main roster bouts occurred at Clash at the Castle 2022 against Sheamus. Many expected the Irishman to leave Cardiff, Wales, with the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General secured the victory in a hard-hitting 19-minute match.
On his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker told Gunther that he became a fan of his work after the physical encounter with Sheamus:
"It was so easy to follow. Sheamus, he has that aura about him. He wants to get into a fight, and then here's somebody that's actually able to bring it to him. Man, it was so good, and that's when I became a fan of yours and really started paying attention. Then, obviously, at that point everything's really starting to take off for you within WWE." [14:15 – 14:47]
How Gunther felt about WWE Clash at the Castle 2022
Many regard Gunther vs. Sheamus as one of the best Intercontinental Championship matches in recent history. The rivalry continued at WrestleMania 39, where the Austrian defeated Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to retain the title.
Responding to The Undertaker's praise, Gunther made it clear he always enjoys sharing the ring with The Celtic Warrior:
"I would say that was like the first big pay-per-view singles match that got real traction. Stood out big time. It was really good. The set-up was good. It was in Europe, in Wales, so they were really behind Sheamus, and Sheamus is a great opponent too." [14:47 – 15:10]
