The Undertaker reveals his three favorite opponents in WWE

The Undertaker, in his three-decade-long career in WWE, went face-to-face with numerous Superstars. The Deadman wrestled giants as well as smaller, more acrobatic and quick wrestlers, and told fantastic stories along the way.

The Undertaker will call time on his career this weekend at Survivor Series, and ahead of the show, he made an appearance on WWE's The Bump show. The Phenom spoke about several things on the show, including revealing his favorite version of his gimmick.

He also revealed three Superstars that he enjoyed working with in WWE.

The Undertaker on his three favorite opponents in WWE

The Undertaker said that he enjoyed working with smaller wrestlers in WWE and that his better matches in WWE came against them.

"When I look back throughout my career, I think some of my better matches were with smaller guys. It was the storytelling aspect of it - me dominating these guys and those guys having to chop me down and chop me down. Guys like Rey Mysterio, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels, I feel like I had some of my very best matches with." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The Undertaker faced Shawn Michaels in back-to-back WrestleManias at WrestleMania 25 and 26 in 2009 and 2010, respectively. They had faced each other a decade earlier as well at Badd Blood: In Your House in the main event of the pay-per-view, for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

The Phenom faced Rey Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship a decade ago, after their first meeting in WWE back in 2003. The Undertaker feuded with Kurt Angle on a number of occasions, first in the Attitude Era, and then a few years down the line too.

The Undertaker will be given a farewell from WWE at Survivor Series, and we could see all of the above legends be at the show as none of them are with rival companies. Mysterio is an active wrestler on SmackDown, HBK works with Triple H in NXT, while Angle is rumored to also be at the show as per latest reports.