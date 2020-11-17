This Sunday at Survivor Series, WWE is set to give The Undertaker a grand farewell from the company as he calls time on his career. WWE hasn't revealed any details on what's going to take place at the pay-per-view, but recent reports have indicated that a few WWE legends will be there at the show.

Kane and The Godfather are reportedly set to be at the show on November 22, while Savio Vega confirmed that he will be a part of The Undertaker's farewell.

Now, a report from PWInsider has revealed that a WWE Hall of Famer is also set to be a part of the farewell celebrations.

Kurt Angle to feature at Survivor Series as part of The Undertaker's farewell

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has noted that Angle, who was released by the company from his backstage producer role earlier this year, will return at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

Here's what the report said:

"WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in attendance at the Survivor Series this Sunday, PWInsider.com has confirmed. It is likely that Angle is being brought in for the Undertaker's Final Farewell. As previously reported, Kane, The Godfather and Savio Vega will also be in attendance at the PPV. Whether any of them will appear on camera remains to be seen. It's entirely possible they are being brought in to film WWE Network content or additional material related to Undertaker that will be released down the line."

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker had a few fantastic feuds during the Attitude Era, and that rivalry continued on even after the Attitude Era.

Angle was one of the many to be released by WWE earlier this year as part of COVID-19 budget cuts. The Olympic gold medallist was working backstage as a producer in WWE when he was released. He was offered a new role a few weeks after his release as the manager of Riddle, which he declined. He was special guest referee in Riddle's match against Timothy Thatcher and then revealed on SmackDown that Riddle would be a part of the Blue brand.