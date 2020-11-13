Potential spoiler on two more WWE legends returning for The Undertaker's Final Farewell

The Undertaker is arguably the greatest Superstar in the history of WWE. In what is a legendary feat, The Undertaker will complete 30 years with WWE, and to celebrate this momentous occasion, WWE has dedicated the entire month to the Phenom.

WWE has also announced the "Final Farewell" of The Undertaker for WWE Survivor Series 2020, the very PPV where he debuted 30 years ago. It was earlier reported that former WWE Superstar Savio Vega will be returning at Survivor Series later this month for The Undertaker's final farewell, and he looks set to be joined by two more WWE Superstars.

As reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE legend Kane and The Godfather will also be returning at the PPV. Kane, The Undertaker's on-screen brother, has been a huge part of his career and it is only apt that he is there for The Phenom's farewell.

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance

The Undertaker's last WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year. He took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at The Show of Shows. In what was a highly acclaimed cinematic match, The Phenom defeated The Phenomenal One to extend his WrestleMania record to 25-2 (wins-losses).

Soon after that, WWE Network aired a special docu-series where fans witnessed The Undertaker breaking kayfabe and revealing his struggles with calling it a day over the last few years. The series brilliantly showcased the cycle of redemption for The Phenom after every one of his matches in the last few years and being unsatisfied with his performances. In the final episode of the series, he announced his retirement but left fans on the "Never say Never" note.

There has been speculation on whether this would really be his "Final Farewell" or whether WWE would throw in another curveball and have someone like 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt interrupt The Undertaker at Survivor Series to set up a feud with him.