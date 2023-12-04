The Undertaker's claim about legendary 15-time WWE champion draws 3-word reaction from Cody Rhodes' sister

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' sister recently reacted to The Undertaker's claim about legendary 15-time champion Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust).

Dustin started his career with WWE (then WWF) in 1990. He debuted the Goldust character in 1995 and went on to become a household name in the company by winning several titles, including the World Tag Team Championship once, the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, the Hardcore Championship nine times, and the Intercontinental Championship three times.

The star parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion and has been performing for AEW since 2019.

The Undertaker recently stated that he believes Goldust should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He also said that Dustin will probably get inducted after he is done performing for AEW.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes' sister Teil Rhodes recently took to Twitter (X) to react to The Undertaker's comments. She asked if there was anyone who would disagree with The Deadman's statement.

"Who wouldn’t agree?" Teil Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes stated that he and his brother Dustin Rhodes tried to accomplish things in WWE for their father

During an interview with BBC Sounds before his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes talked about the relationship he has with his brother, Dustin Rhodes.

The American Nightmare stated that he is trying to accomplish things for his dad, Dusty Rhodes, just like his brother Dustin did during his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

"A couple of folks have asked that and I thought - as they say it, I'm thinking, gosh, that sounds really special. Dustin and I have a very different relationship than a lot of people think. But the closer I get, and I can tell you this, the closer we get to WrestleMania, the more I think about him. Because I don't have - a lot of the stories made to be about Dad and that's true, and I do want people to acknowledge what he did and what I'm trying to accomplish is part of for him. But I miss my brother," said Cody Rhodes.

During last week's episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes announced that he would be a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble. Fans believe The American Nightmare will finally dethrone Roman Reigns in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for his future.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section below.