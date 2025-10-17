The Undertaker's defense against recent accusations doesn't make sense, thinks WWE veteran: "He probably saw a payday" (Exclusive)

WWE legend The Undertaker has been facing some allegations from fans lately, owing to his supposed part in getting his wife Michelle McCool to replace Mickie James. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has also commented on the issue, and he thinks that the Undertaker did have something to do with the matter.
The Undertaker recently defended himself, stating that he had no used his clout for personal gain. Nevertheless, it should be noted that Michelle McCool replaced Mickie James in Legends and Future Greats (LFG) show, despite the latter having much more fans behind her. Vince Russo thinks that while the Undertaker may not have directly led to the change, he had a significant role to play in the developement.
Speaking on Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:
"Taker was not gonna say this is my co-host, and the WWE was gonna say. No, no. That did not happen. Taker probably... We don't know any of this for a fact. Chris let's face it. He probably saw a payday for his wife as the co-host, that payday coming from the WWE. Because WWE would have went along with whoever he said his co-host was going to be."
The WWE veteran thinks the Undertaker is not lying
Despite his beliefs, Vince Russo has been adamant about the Undertaker not being a liar in his defense.
Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated:
"I do believe him. I would never doubt Taker, ever ever ever ever. No experience I have ever had with the guy, would I ever call him a liar. Ever ever, however, you gotta look at the facts here. First of all Mickie James was on that show... Now you gotta understand something. Mickie James is a beloved figure, beloved. It's not like half of the people love Mickie, no, they love Mickie. So all of a sudden, as beloved as she is, with her experience is replaced by Taker's wife, who oh by the way, is also on the show. That's number one."
As of now, it remains to be seen what the Undertaker plans to do next.
