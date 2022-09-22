The Undertaker's first opponent thinks he could get arrested if he attends a WWE event

Mario Mancini has explained why attending a WWE event could potentially land him in trouble with the law.

Mancini worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor between 1984 and 1992. One of his most notable matches came in 1990 when he lost against the debuting Undertaker. He faced several other high-profile superstars during that time, including Bret Hart and Randy Savage.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Mancini said he has earned the right to enter the backstage area at shows. If he ever attempts to go backstage and is prevented from doing so, he thinks it could lead to his first arrest:

“I even told my students [at Paradise Alley Pro Wrestling] if they made it to the WWE, ‘I’m gonna come back there and see you if you make it there,’” Mancini said. “‘Mario, I don’t know if they’ll let you back there.’ I go, ‘Excuse me? What? Let me tell you something, if I showed up at a WWE event and they didn’t let me in the back, that’ll be the first time in my whole life that I would get arrested.’ I would get arrested.” [48:02-48:34]

Mancini made headlines before WrestleMania 38 when he made it clear that he wanted to attend The Undertaker’s Hall of Fame ceremony. An invite never arrived and Mancini has still not interacted with The Deadman in more than 30 years.

Why Mario Mancini did not want to attend a WWE SmackDown show

As a veteran of the pro wrestling business, Mancini prefers to remain behind the scenes instead of sitting out in the audience with fans.

For that reason, he did not want to attend a SmackDown event when a woman he once dated asked him to go to a show with her:

“I go, ‘You want me to come to this thing? The only way I’ll come to it is if I can go in the back,’” Mancini continued. “Rumors have it I might not be able to do that, and if I can’t there’s gonna be a big problem. I don’t care who’s back there. I was there first.” [49:33-49:49]

Earlier this year, Mancini told an amusing story about the time Vince McMahon threatened to fine him $100 for flirting with fans.

