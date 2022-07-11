“She was hot at me!” - The Undertaker’s mother was upset with him over WWE moment

The Undertaker's mother was upset with him for what he said during his Hall of Fame speech.

After an illustrious career spanning over 25 years, The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022. There, he gave an incredible speech recapping his long WWE career - something that he was extremely nervous about.

The Undertaker recently appeared on A&E to promote his biography episode while talking to Peter Rosenberg. During the interview, he spoke about his mother getting upset with him over his speech during his WWE Hall of Fame induction for the way he portrayed her.

"She was hot at me about the speech. She told me when I talked to her backstage. She goes, 'Well, you made dad sound like a saint and you made me sound like a bar room brawler.' I was like, 'Well, I didn't tell any lies mom, I'm just saying.' It was fun," Undertaker said. [9:04 - 9:35]

The Undertaker described what his mother was like while filming his biography

The Phenom went on to talk further about his mother on the set of his biography. He described her lack of a filter, saying whatever came to her mind. He added that of all the things that she liked to talk about, she loved to boast about his successes the most.

"Yeah, she's quite a character. Really, no muffler there. Usually, when a thought comes into her head, it comes right out of her mouth. She's 90 years old, so she's got that whole 'I don't give a d**n' attitude. When she got comfortable, she kinda started to roll with it. It was really cool to be on the set there and let my mom kinda share this history that I've had. And my dad, when he was alive, they were so proud of what I was able to do. If there's one thing that she likes to do, it's to talk about her little boy." [7:31 - 8:31]

The Undertaker's biography was broadcast on A&E tonight, further showcasing his relationship with his mother.

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit A&E and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda.

