"Sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs" - Former 3-time United States Champion talks about current locker room culture

Former United States Champion Rusev (Miro) talked about the current locker room culture and replied to old comments made by The Undertaker.

Years ago, the locker room situation was quite different from today's generation. Instead of smoking or drinking, these days superstars choose to stream, watch or play video games with fellow wrestlers.

A few years back, The Deadman made some comments regarding today's locker room and how they have gone soft and played video games. Last night, Miro on his Twitch spoke about how he got into gaming and addressed the comments by The Undertaker:

"Everything started very accidentally. After my release from WWE, I had nothing. I had to sit at home for three months and wasn't able to work anywhere. Thankfully to Xavier Woods and my mentor Shaq, they kind of inspired me to do what I love doing. I love playing video games in my time off. I've loved it since I was four years old. Why not do it when I'm chilling at home and connect with my friends and audience?" - said Miro. [H/T - Fightful]

Miro also went on to speak about the difference between the past and present locker room activities.

Some people want to drink alcohol and smoke cigarettes and do heroin and others want to play video games. Some of these old timers are calling this a bad thing. I don't think it's a bad thing just because we have more brains now than people before doesn't mean video games are bad. Sorry Undertaker, we don't have guns and drugs and don't fight each other backstage." - said Miro. [H/T - Fightful]

It was interesting to see superstars make statements on The Undertaker's comments. Miro will be seen at the Forbidden Door competing for the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship.

Miro faced The Undertaker during his days in WWE

Fans were excited when they heard Rusev (Miro) was joining AEW. The star was always filled with potential but the management had no plans for him. From winning championships to crashing a wedding, Miro did the best with what was asked of him.

Many fans do not remember, but after The Undertaker defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 34, he reappeared a month later in Saudi. Taker was set to face Chris Jericho in a Casket match but the plans were changed. Instead, Rusev was announced as The Deadman's opponent in Jeddha.

The match ended when The Deadman chokeslammed Rusev in a casket and won the match. Taker went on to make sporadic appearances and wrestled occasionally on Saudi shows.

In 2020, Rusev was released from WWE and joined AEW as Miro. After teaming up with Kip Sabin for a year, he became The Redeemer and defeated Darby Allin for the TNT Championship. It will be interesting to see if Miro can manage to capture the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door.

