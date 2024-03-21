The Undertaker's shocking confession on the devastating effects of his popular move

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently shared that one of his popular wrestling moves took a toll on his body for years.

The Deadman has entertained the wrestling world for almost four decades with his larger-than-life character. The Undertaker has put many of his opponents to sleep with his signature and finishing moves. However, all of this came with a price.

In a recent Q&A session on his Six Feet Under podcast on Patreon, the former WWE World Champion revealed that his signature Guillotine Leg Drop became surprisingly painful in the later stages of his career. All those years of wrestling caused damage to The Undertaker's body, and this move started sending a jolt of pain up his spine.

"But that Guillotine Leg Drop on the apron, by the end of my career, it was sending shivers right up my spine like I was getting electrical like somebody was hitting me with a cattle prod every time that I would drop that leg on the apron. But there's no give at all to the apron. That's where everything is tied and it's pretty solid there. I would get pretty good height on that thing. I think that's probably what took out my right hip, is dropping that Guillotine Leg Drop. It was probably the hardest thing," he said. (H/T: SEScoops)

The Undertaker is a huge fan of top WWE Superstar

The Phenom has now praised the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and stated that the "sky's the limit" for him. The Imperium leader is set to face Sami Zayn for the IC title at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on an episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared that The Ring General has captured his attention for his impressive in-ring work.

WWE Hall of Famer specifically praised Gunther's match against Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago, explaining how both heels managed an interesting dynamic.

"I really like him. I think the sky's the limit for him. I think he's a little bit of a throwback to a different era, but has the ability to work and tell stories. I mean, he just had that match with Dom Mysterio, which is tough, a heel versus heel is a tough match when somebody doesn't turn," Deadman said.

The WWE Universe will have to wait and see if Gunther retains his title at Showcase of the Immortals against Zayn and continues being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

