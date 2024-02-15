The Undertaker says 58-year-old legend is doing a "freaking super job" in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes that a 58-year-old legend who happens to be one of his former adversaries is doing a phenomenal job in the Stamford-based promotion.

The legend in question is Shawn Michaels, who serves as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and oversees the creative aspects of the NXT brand.

Michaels and The Undertaker's history is one of fierce rivalry and surprising friendship. On-screen, they battled battled each other across decades, with iconic matches like their WrestleMania 25 and 26 classics. The two men pushed each other to new heights, both in the ring and in terms of storytelling.

Recently, The Deadman heavily praised the former NXT Champion Bron Breakker for having a bright future ahead. However, credit where credit's due, WWE Hall of Famer could not stop singing praises of The Heartbreak Kid.

Speaking on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker commented on Shawn Michaels' work on the NXT brand and Matt Bloom's commitment to shaping young talents at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

"What a freaking super job that he's (Shawn Michaels) doing down there. Shawn, when he was in his run and something went wrong, Shawn flipped a gasket. I mean we all did... If you're a top guy or a top babyface or even a heel things don't go right... He's so chill down there. And Matt Bloom, all those guys that are down there, they're so nurturing. It's crazy, it's so well done," he said. [From 38:08 to 38:47]

The Undertaker shares his thoughts on Triple H's influence on WWE

During the same conversation, The Undertaker spoke his mind on the CCO Triple H's influence in WWE.

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the creative steering of the company, The Game filled his shoes and has been doing a tremendous job on the product.

The former WWE World Champion believes Triple H has created a chill vibe, and his influence backstage has created a different atmosphere than earlier:

"I haven't been around a whole lot, but I've been around enough. ... And I know him [Triple H] well enough, and I can just tell it's such a chill vibe," he said.

'Taker last appeared on NXT in a segment involving Carmelo Hayes and Breakker when the company went head-to-head with AEW. It remains to be seen if The Deadman will be in attendance at this year's WrestleMania.

