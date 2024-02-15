The Undertaker is greatly impressed with current WWE star

One of the iconic names in the wrestling business, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, recently discussed about a current rising talent in the Stamford-based promotion. The Phenom believes the young talent has got 'it.'

The man in question is former two-time NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old star is a second-generation superstar from the Steiner Family. Breakker is the son of Rick Steiner, and The Undertaker believes the young star has a bright future ahead.

Speaking on his podcast Six Feet Under, the Hall of Famer commented on the depth of the roster and how Bron Breakker got enough time in NXT to develop. Furthermore, The Deadman claimed that the nephew of Scott Steiner has a personality:

"He’s [Bron Breakker] got it. Not only the physical attributes, but he has 'it,' he's a personality and the it factor is important. It’s cool that they can take that much time with him, that shows how strong the roster really is. They let him develop, and develop, and develop, and now he is ready and he’ll move into a really good spot I’m sure." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE is evidently high on Bron Breakker. He was booked as a dominant force of nature at Royal Rumble last month and even got to work with some of the company's top names.

Last October, Breakker got a chance to work with The Undertaker, John Cena, and Paul Heyman, among others, on NXT TV.

Bron Breakker is grateful he got to work with Dolph Ziggler in WWE

Nic Nemeth is now a TNA wrestler. Despite reverting to his original name, the WWE Universe will forever remember him as one of the most consistently hard-working members of the Stamford-based promotion in the 2010s.

Speaking on the Stick To Wrestling podcast after Ziggler's WWE release, Bron Breakker praised the former World Heavyweight Champion for passing on his wisdom, saying that it was an honor to work with The Showoff:

"It was an absolute honor for me to work with him. It was so cool, just that experience, him and Bobby Roode both. It really was a privilege for me to be in the ring with him. He’s so, so good. I mean unbelievably good and same thing kind of with Tommaso, Dolph helped me a lot," said Breakker.

Dolph Ziggler ended the former NXT Champion's first title reign at NXT Roadblock 2022, then went on to retain the belt against the latter at NXT Stand & Deliver.

"He talked to me. He just took the time to educate me as a young man, about this business and about work… I can’t say enough great things about Dolph Ziggler. He’s absolutely fantastic, he was awesome to work with, great human being and he’s just awesome," Bron Breakker concluded.

It was reported recently that the company has a big push planned for him on the Road to WrestleMania XL, including a potential program with Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

