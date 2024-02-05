[Watch] The last man Undertaker chokeslammed in a WWE ring pays homage to the Hall of Famer

The Undertaker might be shocked to see a few tweets heading his way tonight. WWE NXT's Vengeance Day is currently taking place, with the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic opening the show.

Three major talents on the brand, all allegedly poised for success on the main roster soon enough, are involved in this epic tag team opener. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, the latter of whom has already made his SmackDown in-ring debut, take on the recently formed Wolf Dogs.

Baron Corbin found an unlikely tag team partner in Bron Breakker in the past few months, leading to one of the most exciting tandems in WWE. Tonight, they finally got on the same page regarding their appearance as they burst onto the scene on a pair of motorcycles. Much like The Deadman used to do during his American Bada** days, the two powerhouses rolled out and revved up their engines to a loud reaction from the WWE Universe.

This isn't the first time The Undertaker and Bron Breakker have been mentioned together, as the two actually had a brief meeting back in 2023.

The Undertaker drops Bron Breakker with a massive chokeslam

Bron Breakker met Carmelo Hayes in the main event of the October 10th, 2023 episode of WWE NXT. This episode saw John Cena and Paul Heyman appear in each man's corner – Cena with Melo and Heyman with Breakker – in an effort to counter AEW Dynamite, which held its once-per-year Tuesday showing that night.

Another not so well kept secret was that The Undertaker would also be appearing on the show. Since we didn't see the WWE Hall of Famer at any point prior to the main event, fans knew he was about to "make someone famous."

After Bron lost to Carmelo, the former began attacking his longtime rival out of frustration and envy. At this point, The Undertaker emerged from the back in his biker persona. He and Bron had a little face-to-face, with The Phenom even complementing the young Steiner.

Unfortunately for Bron, The Undertaker had one more chokeslam in him and nearly drove the then-25-year-old WWE Superstar through the mat.

With Bron and Corbin taking a page out of his book for their epic Vengeance Day entrance, will we see the Man with the Best Spear in the Business meet The Deadman one more time?

