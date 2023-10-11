Best and worst of WWE NXT (October 10, 2023): The Undertaker returns; Roman Reigns' replacement found and more

This week, NXT kicked off with Cody Rhodes making two major announcements on the returns of notable tournaments. The RAW star added that he had been made the Special General Manager for the episode.

LA Knight made a surprise appearance as a special guest referee for the NXT Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Ilja Dragunov.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of NXT:

#3. Best: Paul Heyman tries to woo two upcoming talents

The Wise Man was announced to be on Bron Breakker's side during his match against Carmelo Hayes in the main event. However, it seems he attended the show with a hidden agenda - to scout for talent.

In footage secretly released before the show, he was spotted talking to The Rock's daughter, Ava. She was previously associated with Schism, but all members went their separate ways last month.

Before Bron Breakker's match, Paul Heyman hyped him up in a very similar manner that he used to do with Brock Lesnar. He even called Roman Reigns on his phone after being pleased with his conversation with the young star.

#2. Worst: Asuka's brief backstage segment

The multi-time women's champion has paved the way for the women's division in WWE. She faced Roxanne Perez in a singles match to kick off NXT and showcased immense respect for her opponent following the match.

A while later, Asuka was spotted backstage in an awkward segment. Other female stars, like Blair Davenport, Kiana James, and Fallon Henley, greeted Asuka before they were interrupted by Tiffany Stratton. She bragged about her identity and presence to the SmackDown star. This left the multi-time champion with a confused expression as she left.

For someone of Asuka's stature, the segment seemed bland and did not reflect in anyone's favor.

#1. Best: The Undertaker's return on WWE NXT

The Deadman made a surprise visit in the show's final hour. Following his match against Carmelo Hayes in the main event, Bron Breakker grabbed the mic to talk about him being the baddest person in WWE before the strike of The Undertaker's signature gong.

The Hall of Famer made his entrance in his iconic motorcycle. He confronted the young star who trash-talked the WWE veteran. They came to blows before The Undertaker hit him with the chokeslam. Fans were on the edge of their seats to watch The Deadman in action for a few brief minutes.

Which was your favorite segment/ match from NXT? Sound off in the comments