The Undertaker says it's "almost showtime"

A day before WWE RAW, The Undertaker is set for a big appearance at a show and has posted about it on social media.

There were reports that The Undertaker would be in the area ahead of Royal Rumble for the event. The star has certainly been around for Royal Rumble week, and he was scheduled to make an appearance at a big WWE show.

Ahead of the show and a day before RAW, The Undertaker took to social media to show off his excitement. He posted a picture of the mic and said that it was almost showtime before he took the stage at the Nancy and David Billheimer Capitol Theatre.

The Phenom may have retired from in-ring competition, but along with the company, he has been on a tour of sorts, working the weekends of the company's biggest events with his 1 deadMAN Show, which has been quite a hit. In the show, he shares stories from his own wrestling career as well as funny stories from wrestling in general.

He is also scheduled to host a 1 deadMAN Show in Australia with the company heading there for Elimination Chamber.

The Undertaker has multiple dates set for appearances in Australia for the 1 deadMAN Tour

The Phenom's show is quite popular, with fans coming to see the legendary superstar break character to share his stories.

He's set for multiple dates in Australia this year as well when the company is on tour there.

He will be appearing in Fremantle Prison, Perth, on February 23, Paris Theatre, Melbourne, on February 26, ICC Darling Harbour Theatre in Sydney on February 28, and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on February 29.

In the middle of this, WWE will be hosting the Elimination Chamber on February 24 in Perth.

