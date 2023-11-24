The Undertaker sends a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe while reflecting on his debut

The Undertaker has taken to social media to send a special message to the fans on Thanksgiving while reflecting on his WWE debut.

The Deadman made his televised debut for the company at Survivor Series in 1990. He went on to become one of the biggest names in the history of the business, forging an iconic career that spanned over three decades. During his memorable career, he has held multiple championships and headlined numerous events.

This week marks the 33rd anniversary of The Undertaker's debut in WWE. The Phenom shared a short clip of his first Survivor Series entrance on X and wrote that Thanksgiving 1990 is where it all started. He added that he's thankful for his journey and everyone who participated in it.

"#Thanksgiving 1990, where it all started! Thankful for the ride and all who were a part of it! May your day be as memorable as this moment!" wrote Undertaker.

You can check out the tweet below:

The Undertaker named Andre the Giant as his dream opponent

During his lengthy career in the wrestling business, The Phenom has shared the ring with many legends and future WWE Hall of Famers. There are still a lot of dream matches that fans would've loved to see him compete in.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Undertaker stated that he wishes he got to share the ring with the late-great Andre the Giant.

"The match that I wish I had that I never got the opportunity was to work with Andre," Undertaker said. "That was always a dream. No, never [faced Andre the Giant]. Andre's health was really, when I got here, his health was already in decline, and his back and his knees and everything." [6:09 – 6:32]

The Undertaker's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 36, where he collided with AJ Styles. He's currently retired from in-ring competition.

