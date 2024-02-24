The Undertaker sends a message ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber; shot a video in a morgue

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has conveyed a message to the fans after his recent 1 deadMAN Show.

Since his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, The Phenom has transitioned into a public speaker and storyteller with his 1 deadMAN Shows, where he reveals never-heard-before stories from his illustrious career. The most recent show took place on the eve of the 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

The show proved to be a tremendous success, and The Undertaker has now expressed his gratitude to the fans. He thanked the supporters in Perth for their overwhelming support, mentioning that he had a fantastic time and would love the opportunity to return. Additionally, he shared an interesting tidbit, revealing that the organizers had requested him to shoot a video in the morgue.

"Thank you Perth for a memorable night! The crowd at Fremantle Prison was incredible. (Of course, I had to film a video in the morgue…)," The Undertaker wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Triple H recently hailed WWE Hall of Famer

Triple H recently made a special appearance during The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show in Perth, Australia.

After the show, the 14-time world champion took to social media to praise The Undertaker. He stated that The Phenom was the greatest of their generation and the measuring stick of the pro wrestling business.

"The greatest of our generation & the measuring stick of our business. To truly capture his impact, we’d probably need to invent new phrases. An absolutely electric night in Perth at @undertaker 1deadMAN Show. Thank you to the @wwe Universe who showed up & made this a special one," Triple H wrote.

Check out his post below:

Elimination Chamber 2024 is set to take place at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Have you ever attended The Undertaker's 1 deadMAN Show? If yes, share your experience in the comments section below.