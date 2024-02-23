Triple H pens heartfelt message to former WWE Champion after making an appearance during major show

Triple H showed up at his real-life friend and WWE Hall of Famer's recent show and later acknowledged the latter as the "measuring stick" of the wrestling business.

The Game's classic rivalry with The Undertaker is a benchmark for how to work a story within the pro-wrestling entertainment medium. He went on record to let the live crowd at Fremantle Prison in Perth, Australia, know that it doesn't get any better than The Phenom.

As far as the WWE CCO is concerned, the impact that 'Taker has made is immense, and not many can replicate what The Deadman has done.

Check out the clip from 1 deadMAN SHOW below:

"The greatest of our generation & the measuring stick of our business. To truly capture his impact, we’d probably need to invent new phrases. An absolutely electric night in Perth at @undertaker 1deadMAN Show. Thank you to the @wwe Universe who showed up & made this a special one," wrote Triple H.

Elimination Chamber: Perth will feature two Elimination Chamber matches to determine the number-one contenders to the Women's World Champion and the World Heavyweight Champion of Monday Night RAW for WrestleMania in April. Among the men, Drew McIntyre is a favorite heading into the show.

Drew McIntyre called out WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker

The Deadman retired from in-ring competition in 2020 and raised the curtain on his iconic on-screen character. He has since toured with his show, 1 deadMAN SHOW, and seems content with life after the circus. However, Drew McIntyre still wants his one-on-one match with The Undertaker.

After his second return to WWE and before his main event run officially commenced, The Scottish Warrior and The Phenom got involved in another feud, leading to a tag match between the two in 2019. Despite some rumors about a possible one-on-one showdown between the two, McIntyre and 'Taker went their separate ways.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, the former WWE Champion called out The Deadman for a one-on-one match.

“Come on mate [Undertaker], you can do it, we’ll do one of these cinematic matches if you want, but I know you could do it if you wanted to,” said McIntyre.

Unless The Undertaker gets on board for one more match, Drew McIntyre has to settle with the brief interactions he had with the Hall of Famer during his first and second stint with the pro-wrestling juggernaut. On the Road To WrestleMania 26 in 2010, the two faced each other one-on-one on an episode of SmackDown.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre face The Undertaker in a singles match? Sound off in the comments section below.