When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2024? Date, time, location, matches, and more

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is the final main roster premium live event before WrestleMania XL.

The show is set to feature some of the biggest names, including former 14-time world champion Randy Orton and current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, in WWE.

The PLE emanates live from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, on February 24. Fans watching from home will have to tune into Peacock (and WWE Network elsewhere) at 5 a.m. ET to catch all the action.

What are the matches confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024?

WWE has thus far announced four matches for their upcoming premium live event. Two of these matches will take place inside the chamber to determine the next contenders to the men and women’s world titles at WrestleMania XL.

Check out the match card below:

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate – Tag team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Dunne and Tyler Bate earned the title shot after their defeat of DIY in the finals of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Contender Series on the February 9 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. 4 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Lynch was the first woman to qualify for the match-up by beating Shayna Baszler on the February 5th RAW. Belair punched her ticket by defeating Michin on the following SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax – Singles match for the Women's World Championship: Mami’s first title defense since WWE RAW: Day 1 will see her clash against The Irresistible Force, Nia Jax. The latter has continued to target the champion since returning to WWE in September 2023. The title match was booked by Adam Pearce on February 5 RAW.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. 4 TBD – Elimination Chamber match for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL: Seth Rollins was left without an opponent after Cody Rhodes elected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis mutually decided to put 12 participants from RAW and SmackDown in a series of qualifying matches for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024. Both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton advanced to the chamber match in Perth following their win over AJ Styles and Sami Zayn, respectively, on WWE SmackDown last Friday.

The following qualifying matches will take place this week:

