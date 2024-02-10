4 possible stipulations for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Triple H has reiterated that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes is still official for WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against The American Nightmare. Rhodes had won the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn the opportunity to compete for the title.

For those unaware, Rhodes picked Reigns as his opponent at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event on Thursday. The two-time Royal Rumble winner got into a war of words with both the champion and The Rock, who slapped him across the face to escalate the feud.

That being said, let’s take a look at four possible stipulations for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL:

#4. No Bloodline at ringside

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction on WWE SmackDown for the past three years. First, Roman Reigns was backed by The Usos as he ran roughshod through his opponents. Solo Sikoa joined the mix at Clash at the Castle 2022 and became the group’s Enforcer.

The former NXT North American Champion was responsible for Cody Rhodes’ loss at WrestleMania 39. If Triple H wants to avoid a controversial ending to the title match at WrestleMania XL, he needs to bar The Bloodline from ringside.

#3. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes gets No DQ stipulation

Last year’s WrestleMania main event between these two men was contested under traditional wrestling rules. However, Rhodes was heavily distracted when he got put away by the Samoan Spike. The moment allowed Reigns to pin The American Nightmare for the win.

Since fans have already got a traditional singles match between the two bitter rivals, why not up the ante and turn the WrestleMania XL match into a No Disqualification contest, where the only way to way is via pinfall or submission?

#2. Special Guest Referee The Rock

The Rock took Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns last Friday on WWE SmackDown, but the fans heavily rejected his involvement. The polarizing reaction is said to be the reason behind WWE pivoting to the originally planned Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes match-up.

That being said, if last night’s events have indicated anything, it’s that The Great One will be involved in the title match in some capacity. Given the brewing tension between The Great One and Rhodes, fans may see the former multi-time WWE Champion enter the match as the special guest referee.

#1. Triple threat match at WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania has given the WWE Universe some of the best triple threat matches in the history of this business. From the epic World Heavyweight Championship main even at WrestleMania XX to the three-way clash at WrestleMania XXX, the Biggest Show of the Year has had some fantastic triple threat headliners in the past.

If Roman Reigns were to find himself in such a spot, it won’t be the first time he puts his title on the line in a triple threat in the main event of WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief famously retained his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Who knows, the WWE Universe may see Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XL this year.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE