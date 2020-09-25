WWE History: Daniel Bryan wins the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania XXX

By the time SummerSlam 2013 arrived, Daniel Bryan had become the most over Superstar in all of WWE, which got him a WWE title shot against John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. After defeating Cena in an instant classic, Bryan's celebrations were cut short as Triple H turned heel and helped Randy Orton cash his MITB contract on the Leader Of The Yes Movement to become the new WWE Champion.

This moment kicked off one of the greatest long-term storylines WWE has ever produced. The WWE Universe got behind Bryan as they had never before, and it led to the "Yes Movement" taking over WWE, and making its way to mainstream media as well.

It all culminated at WrestleMania 30, where Bryan wrestled in the opening and closing matches of the show in one of the greatest performances seen at The Gran.

Daniel Bryan put down Triple H to bag a shot at the WWE World title in the main event of the show. The final match of the historic event saw Bryan besting Batista and Randy Orton, and winning the top title. More than 75,000 fans erupted in joy and chanted "Yes! Yes! Yes!" along with Bryan, who had done the unthinkable and defeated three of WWE's greatest Superstars in one night to win the big one.

Daniel Bryan didn't hold the belt for long due to a neck injury

Unfortunately, Daniel Bryan's neck injury cut short his title reign, and it would be a long time before he would win the top prize again. On that legendary night though, Bryan was at the top with every fan behind him. One of the best WWE storylines of the 21st century had come to an end in grand fashion, and there wouldn't have been a more satisfying conclusion to the "Yes Movement" saga than what transpired at the end of WrestleMania XXX.

