Best and worst of SmackDown (February 9, 2024): Triple H refuses to back down; Damage CTRL member helps Bayley and more

The February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown saw some interesting developments and intense in-ring action. The show picked up from the tease of a major feud fans saw between Triple H and The Rock at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis mutually agreed to give Seth Rollins his next opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship through a series of matches. As a result, six participants will now compete in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the new challenger for The Visionary at WrestleMania XL.

Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst moments that went down on the latest edition of the blue brand:

#6. Worst: Roman Reigns and The Rock not being present on SmackDown following WrestleMania XL Press Event

Roman Reigns and The Rock caused quite a ruckus at the WrestleMania XL Press Event. Both men nearly went to blows with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after The Brahma Bull slapped The American Nightmare across the face.

Fans were expecting an appearance from The Tribal Chief to address the fallout from the event on the blue brand tonight. However, no member of The Bloodline except for Paul Heyman showed up. The Wiseman had a message for Triple H during their backstage interaction.

"When I come back next week I’ll be with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns…AND The Rock," Paul Heyman said.

What the future has in store for The Tribal Chief remains to be seen.

#5. Best: Triple H won’t budge to The Rock

Triple H and The Rock are widely considered to be one of the greatest rivalries in the history of this business. Both men were in the main event of the first episode of SmackDown back in 1999. Years later, they are revisiting their iconic rivalry in arguably the most compelling storyline today.

The Game kicked off the show with a solid promo tonight. The former WWE Champion asserted his authority. He even used The Rock’s own catchphrase to mock his longtime rival. Interestingly, the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown were by The Game’s side.

It seems the next few weeks will see a huge power struggle between WWE and ‘The Corporate Bloodline.’

#4. Worst: DIY loses tag team title opportunity

DIY overcame some top teams to earn a place in the finals of the tag team title qualifier series on SmackDown. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa battled Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate for the opportunity.

Unfortunately, tonight was not DIY’s night as the pair failed to defeat British Strong Style, who will face Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the Elimination Chamber 2024. It remains to be seen if DIY will get another shot at the tag team titles in the future.

#3. Best: Bianca Belair steps closer to world title glory

Bianca Belair has an undefeated streak of her own at WrestleMania. The EST is currently 3-0 on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Bianca defeated Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, at WrestleMania 37, Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, and Asuka at WrestleMania 39. All of these matches were for the title.

Speaking of title, Belair got one step closer to becoming a world champion once again by beating Mia Yim on SmackDown this week. The EST joins Becky Lynch in the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match to determine the new number-one contender for the Women’s World Championship.

#2. Worst: Sami Zayn fails to qualify for Perth

Sami Zayn was in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Now, his dream of headlining The Show of Shows seems to be slipping from his grasp. The former Honorary Uce lost to Randy Orton in their Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on the blue brand tonight.

Zayn had previously compared himself to Rocky Balboa from the iconic movie franchise. It is ironic that he main-evented Elimination Chamber against Roman Reigns last year, and now he is not even part of the premium live event, or could he be? Only time will tell.

#1. Best: Dakota Kai makes the save for Bayley

Bayley made her decision last week on SmackDown. The 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner chose IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania XL. The feud between the two stars had been in the making for months and it fleshed out in the best possible way.

The Role Model was interrupted by Dakota Kai during the show tonight. Bayley called Dakota out for siding with Damage CTRL, but Dakota seemingly proved her allegiance by fending off an attack from IYO and The Kabuki Warriors.

