The Undertaker sends message to former WWE Champion ahead of major show

Many call him the greatest of all time in WWE, never to be replicated again. The Undertaker's career is filled with too many remarkable moments to count. However, the conversation of who the GOAT is will not be complete without one of his best rivals in the business, Shawn Michaels.

Tonight's episode of WWE Rivals will look back on the memorable rivalry between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

Ahead of the show, The Phenom took to Twitter/X and expressed gratitude to Mr. WrestleMania himself for being able to create magic every time they stepped foot inside the squared circle.

"I will forever be grateful to have created magic in the ring with @ShawnMichaels over and over again," wrote 'Taker.

Expand Tweet

In the late 90s, the two men seemingly had real-life animosity, which translated on-screen several times. They fought inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood: In Your House 1997. The contest was the first of its kind. A few months later at the Royal Rumble, Michales defended the WWE (then WWF) Championship against The Deadman in a Casket match.

Shawn Michaels has a message ahead of WWE Rivals

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels eventually buried the hatchet. Over a decade later, they revisited their rivalry when the latter challenged The Streak at WrestleMania 25. One year after, WWE ran it back at WrestleMania 26, this time with The Heartbreak Kid's career on the line. The Phenom retired arguably his greatest foe at the event with the "most emphatic" Tombstone Piledriver ever.

"I am proud and thankful for what we did in that special moment in time," Shawn Michaels wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

While their contests were deemed spectacular by the fans, their last encounter was questionable. The company booked them to go at it again in the first-ever Crown Jewel event in 2018. At the show, D-Generation X defeated The Brothers of Destruction in the main event.

Despite the contest between all four men being a dream match in the past, the general sentiment was that they were past their primes and thus could not work a decent match. The tag bout was sadly voted as the "Worst Match" of the year.

Be that as it may, The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels rivalry remains a favorite among longtime fans of the product. Especially their WrestleMania showdowns.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE