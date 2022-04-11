The Undertaker set to have 'Broken Skull Sessions' type podcast on Peacock - Reports

The Undertaker has, for now, officially retired from in-ring competition. However, it seems that The Deadman's working relationship with WWE will live on in more ways than one. A new report suggests that the Hall of Famer will now have his podcast on Peacock.

The Phenom was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day before Night One of WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, TX. The WWE legend's induction speech was highly acclaimed, garnering love and praise from fans, current and past WWE Superstars alike, helping #ThankYouTaker to trend worldwide at the time.

According to WrestleVotes, both WWE and Peacock have "convinced" the former world champion to host a podcast on the streaming service. With sources telling the outlet that plans to record episodes of the currently unnamed show would be within the "next few months."

"In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back." - WrestleVotes (Offical Twitter)"

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back. In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back.

Did The Undertaker tease a potential return to WWE in his Hall of Fame speech?

During his now-iconic Hall of Fame speech, The Undertaker recapped his entire professional wrestling career, praising friends and fellow wrestlers who helped him along the way, his family, and of course, the WWE Universe.

What surprised many was the ending of his speech, which both saw The Deadman call his WWE in-ring career over, indicating that it could finally "rest in peace" while also noting that one should "never say never."

The legend's last match for WWE took place at WrestleMania 36 when The Phenom took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. The original bout was set to take place as a traditional one-on-one match. However, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, WWE decided to create a cinematic match instead.

The veteran's last full-length official contest inside a WWE ring took place at WWE Extreme Rules in 2019, where he competed in a 'No Holds Barred' tag team match with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and Shane McMahon.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Would you listen to a podcast hosted by The Undertaker? Yes! No! 2 votes so far