The Undertaker shares honest thoughts about 4-time WWE Champion on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has embraced social media in recent years and has been somewhat active on his official Twitter and Instagram handles. He recently tweeted about fellow retired legend Kurt Angle, who posted about their classic match from exactly 17 years ago.

The two faced each other for the World Heavyweight Championship at No Way Out 2006. The Olympic gold medalist called it one of the greatest matches of his career in a tweet, to which The Deadman responded with some massive praise.

The Undertaker called Angle a rare talent who was equally tough as he was funny.

“I always enjoyed facing @RealKurtAngle! A rare talent that could make you laugh hysterically backstage, but you had better lace up you boots tight before stepping in the ring with him…he could go," tweeted The Undertaker.

As for who won the match at No Way Out 2006, Kurt Angle retained the world title via a roll-up after nearly 30 minutes of pulsating action between him and The Undertaker.

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker haven't been in touch since they were in WWE together

The two WWE Hall of Famers recently caught up backstage at RAW XXX, but Angle mentioned that 'Taker and many of his former peers haven't stayed in touch with him.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the six-time world champion claimed he would like to hear more from The Deadman.

Kurt Angle stated that he has only been in touch with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who are executives in WWE. Here is what he said about the situation:

"I mean, I text Triple H every couple of months. He'll text me back, or he will get a hold of me every couple of months, but it's not a lot. I don't hear anything from Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, you know, all my closest friends. Even Shelton Benjamin. I never hear from him. It's a sad business in that category," said Kurt Angle.

Angle was recently a part of RAW's 30th-anniversary episode. He came out as part of the D-Generation X and was involved as an honorary member of the legendary stable.

