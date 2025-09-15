The Undertaker spoils upcoming WWE debuts

The Undertaker is a true WWE legend, internationally famous for his incredible persona of the Deadman. Now, his career may be over, and he may not wrestle again, but he has spoken about several things, and ended up spoiling the fact that there are multiple WWE debuts coming up.

Ad

The Undertaker was recently interviewed on Nightcap, where he talked about Bray Wyatt, and the star was the only one whose character had been similar to his. He said that now, after losing him, there was no one else. However, he then went on to say that there were a lot of younger stars cropping up.

He added that there are going to be a lot of younger stars debuting really soon on the main roster or NXT of WWE, in the coming days, spoiling the fact that there are some surprises coming for fans.

Ad

Trending

While he didn't mention names, he has been working with several top stars in Lucha Libre, and with several, like El Hijo del Vikingo, and others, rumored to have already signed a contract with the company. There may be some surprises there.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"I don't know if anyone has really honed in there, but we have a lot of young talent coming up. They'll probably be debuting really soon because the machine again."

Ad

Ad

The Undertaker has taken on a new role in WWE

While The Undertaker has retired from his in-ring career, with the exception of potentially one last match, anyone would be hard-pressed to keep him away from wrestling as a whole. The star has taken on backstage commitments in the company, where he has become one of the "driving forces" in AAA, now that the promotion is owned by WWE.

Ad

He also has a podcast with his wife, Michelle McCool, which is featured on WWE's YouTube channel as well.

As for what's next, fans will have to wait and see.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!