The Undertaker spotted backstage with WWE Superstar who challenged him to a WrestleMania 40 match

The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania since his first match at the PLE. Even though The Deadman is now retired, many superstars wish to face him at The Show of Shows.

The WWE Hall Of Famer hasn't wrestled a match since 2020. He and AJ Styles headlined WrestleMania that year in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match. The Phenom won that match before hanging his boots, with his WrestleMania record at 25-2.

The Royal Rumble saw many superstars make an appearance. One of the many stars who was seen after a long time was Omos, who returned to WWE TV after a five-month hiatus. The gigantic star entered at the #21 spot and was eliminated by Bron Breakker.

In a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the Royal Rumble, Taker was spotted with Omos, who had challenged him to a match at WrestleMania XL in an interview a week ago.

Omos and Taker

Who are the only WWE Superstars to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania?

In his career, The Undertaker has appeared in 27 matches at The Show Of Shows. He won 21 straight matches before he was handed his first loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30.

Since his loss to The Beast Incarnate, The WWE Hall Of Famer won two matches at the PLE before facing Roman Reigns. He beat Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 31 and 32, respectively, before the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion pinned him.

After beating The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar were pitted against each other in several matches. The Tribal Chief ultimately reigned supreme when he beat Lesnar in a winner-takes-all match at The Show of Shows in 2022.

Do you think Taker will come out of retirement? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE