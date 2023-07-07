The Undertaker spotted working out with RAW star who hasn't had a singles match on TV for 3 months

The Undertaker has been officially retired for a few years now and has finally kept his promise of not stepping back into the ring. That hasn't stopped him from keeping fit, and he was spotted working out with RAW star Elias.

Elias hasn't had a singles match on TV in three months since the RAW after WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Omos. The star has taken a backseat in general, especially since Triple H took over as the head of WWE creative. The 'Ezekiel' character change was quickly scrapped, and Elias has spent most of his time on the sidelines.

He recently shared a photo on his Instagram story where he can be seen working out alongside the legendary Undertaker.

Check out the screenshot from his Instagram story below:

Straight from Elias' story on Instagram

It's interesting that there was no caption for the photo. One might recall that the two had an interaction on the RAW after WrestleMania 35, one night after John Cena interrupted Elias at WrestleMania as the Doctor of Thuganomics. On that occasion, Elias ate a piledriver from The Deadman.

The Undertaker versus Elias was supposed to happen at Crown Jewel 2019

As mentioned, the RAW after WrestleMania 35 featured Elias getting interrupted by The Undertaker. However, what many don't realize is that the segment was supposed to lead to a match between the two at Crown Jewel that year.

Two months after this segment, The Phenom had his main event bout against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. However, it was later revealed that the initial plans were for the Hall of Famer to battle against Ezekiel's elder brother. The plans never took off, and fans were treated to a match between the two legends instead.

The star was last involved in a storyline with Rick Boogs, where he was seen advising the latter. It remains to be seen when Elias will return to the ring next.

