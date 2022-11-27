Austin Theory dethroned Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series to become the new United States Champion, sending wrestling fans on Twitter into a frenzy.

Several weeks ago on RAW, the 25-year-old star cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for the coveted title after The Visionary was attacked by Bobby Lashley. Thanks to an interference by the All Mighty, Rollins defeated Theory to retain the championship.

A triple-threat match between the three stars for the United States Championship was later announced for Survivor Series. During the event, Rollins' title run came to a surprising end on the 10th anniversary of The Shield's WWE main roster debut.

After lifting Austin Theory up for the Falcon Arrow, Bobby Lashley speared Rollins, allowing Theory to score the win via pinfall. Many wrestling fans weren't happy with the result and took to Twitter to air their opinions.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime #SurvivorSeries And the US title is once again in the toilet. Won by a guy who failed his freaking cash-in on this title weeks ago! This company man... And the US title is once again in the toilet. Won by a guy who failed his freaking cash-in on this title weeks ago! This company man... 😂😂😂 #SurvivorSeries

iso 🕷🕸 @italkwrasslin

#SurvivorSeries Seth Rollins lost to a man who had Beyblade as his titantron Seth Rollins lost to a man who had Beyblade as his titantron#SurvivorSeries https://t.co/befhLciW9N

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino Man… they really only gave Seth 47 days with the U.S. Title. Like, I get putting it on Theory, but Rollins’ run had a lot more potential in it. #SurvivorSeries Man… they really only gave Seth 47 days with the U.S. Title. Like, I get putting it on Theory, but Rollins’ run had a lot more potential in it. #SurvivorSeries

Ryan Kelly @handsomegit #SurvivorSeries That was fantastic with a genuinely surprising result. All three guys can hang their hats on that match #USTitle That was fantastic with a genuinely surprising result. All three guys can hang their hats on that match #USTitle #SurvivorSeries

JMB 👾 @DonOfWWE Theory winning the US title was definitely something i didn't expect. HHH might have some bigger things for Rollins in store Theory winning the US title was definitely something i didn't expect. HHH might have some bigger things for Rollins in store

mia ෆ @beckyonIy i know i did not just watch austin theory beat SETH ROLLINS.. oh hunter when i find you #SurvivorSeries i know i did not just watch austin theory beat SETH ROLLINS.. oh hunter when i find you #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/1WPEaMqtTX

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan Remember when people said Austin Theory was "buried"? #SurvivorSeries Remember when people said Austin Theory was "buried"? #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/9iQ5odl8ps

Elliana ✌︎︎ @Elliana_1 #SurvivorSeries People are so mad that theory won meanwhile me... Happy as can be People are so mad that theory won meanwhile me... Happy as can be 😄 #SurvivorSeries

Bernardomayne 💯☝🏾 @bernardomayne

#SurvivorSeries A massive hunter win if you ask me, theory is the future A massive hunter win if you ask me, theory is the future #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/hj72ffH3R7

Theory currently holds the record for being the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. He has the potential to become a major star in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what he will do in his current reign with the title.

What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's United States Championship win? Sound off in the comments below.

