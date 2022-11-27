Austin Theory dethroned Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series to become the new United States Champion, sending wrestling fans on Twitter into a frenzy.
Several weeks ago on RAW, the 25-year-old star cashed in his Money in the Bank contract for the coveted title after The Visionary was attacked by Bobby Lashley. Thanks to an interference by the All Mighty, Rollins defeated Theory to retain the championship.
A triple-threat match between the three stars for the United States Championship was later announced for Survivor Series. During the event, Rollins' title run came to a surprising end on the 10th anniversary of The Shield's WWE main roster debut.
After lifting Austin Theory up for the Falcon Arrow, Bobby Lashley speared Rollins, allowing Theory to score the win via pinfall. Many wrestling fans weren't happy with the result and took to Twitter to air their opinions.
You can check out some of the reactions below:
Theory currently holds the record for being the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. He has the potential to become a major star in WWE, and it'll be interesting to see what he will do in his current reign with the title.
What are your thoughts on Austin Theory's United States Championship win? Sound off in the comments below.