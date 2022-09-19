The Usos add another impressive milestone to their list of WWE achievements

The Usos continue to solidify their legacy as one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been on the WWE roster for over a decade and are now doing the best work of their decorated tag team career. Earlier this summer, The Usos defeated RK-Bro on SmackDown to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles and have continued to display their dominance ever since.

Jimmy and Jey have now crossed another historic threshold in their careers. WrestlingNews.co has pointed out that not only have they surpassed 400 days as SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but they have now hit 120 days as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Will Sami Zayn be the end of The Usos' dominance?

While it's been firmly established that most of The Bloodline appreciates the efforts of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso is yet to warm up to The Honorary Uce.

On Friday night, Jey cost Zayn his match against Ricochet in the opening contest on SmackDown. This rubbed NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa the wrong way. He made his brothers stay in the back while he took Zayn to ringside with him to defend his championship against Madcap Moss.

Zayn assisted Sikoa, which led to him retaining his title in the process. It's something that Jey Uso was likely less than thrilled to watch from the backstage area.

If the issues don't get settled between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso soon, there is a good chance that The Honorary Uce will be one half of the team that will eventually dethrone The Usos' historic tag title reign.

What do you make of the latest accomplishment from Jimmy and Jey Uso? Do you believe they are one of the top tag teams in WWE history? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

