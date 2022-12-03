The Usos attacked by former WWE Champion backstage on SmackDown, laid out in absence of The Bloodline

On this week's episode of SmackDown, The Usos were laid out backstage in the absence of The Bloodline. With Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa not around, Jimmy and Jey were the targets of a blindside attack from Sheamus.

For weeks, The Bloodline has been feuding with the Brawling Brutes, and the two factions have also crossed paths inside WarGames. In the opening match of this week's SmackDown, Zayn was victorious over The Celtic Warrior in a singles match, courtesy of an assist from his stablemates.

The Usos were also successful in defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Ridge Holland and Butch at WWE Crown Jewel. The feud between The Bloodline and The Brutes seems far from over.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Zayn and Jey finally got on the same page, as the two secured a major win for their faction against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

In the match's closing stages, Zayn hit a low blow on Owens, as Jey hit a splash for the win. The Prizefighter previously tried to have his long-term friend betray Roman Reigns and co, albeit unsuccessfully.

With The Bloodline set to continue its feud with Sheamus, there are chances of him and Drew McIntyre challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships down the road.

