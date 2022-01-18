SmackDown Superstars invade RAW, take out Seth Rollins

The Usos interrupted the main event of WWE RAW this week as they were looking to send a message to "The Visionary" Seth Rollins.

The duo made a statement on behalf of their cousin and WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Jimmy and Jey attempted a similar attack on Seth Rollins this past week on SmackDown, but The Visionary escaped unscathed at the time.

This week's ambush on RAW followed prior interference from Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business. The latter attacked Lashley, while The Usos flattened Rollins with a superkick.

Reigns and Rollins are set to battle for the blue brand's top championship at the Royal Rumble on January 29th.

However, on tonight's KO show, Rollins interestingly stated that even if he wins the Universal Title, he will remain a member of the red brand. This proclamation further puts the title's future into question.

Seth Rollins will face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, whereas Bobby Lashley will face Brock Lesnar

Participants in the interrupted main event are both involved in high-profile world title matches at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Seth Rollins was confirmed as Reigns' Rumble opponent by Adam Pearce on a recent episode of SmackDown. The rivalry was taken to a personal level following a war of words during a promo segment.

Bobby Lashley, CEO of The Hurt Business and former WWE Champion, looks to take the title for the first time in 2022 against current champ Brock Lesnar. The match has been long-awaited by fans, given the heavyweight mixed-martial-arts backgrounds of both competitors.

The feud, too, was escalated by a war of words, resulting in the WWE Champ referring to Lashley as a "Brock Lesnar wannabe" on the January 10th edition of RAW.

Will we see both world titles change hands at Royal Rumble? Can Seth Rollins bring the Universal Title to RAW? Will Lashley be able to overpower The Beast? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

