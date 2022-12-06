The Usos break silence after retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against former champions on RAW

The Usos took to Twitter to break their silence after retaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on RAW.

On this week's episode of the red brand, Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Initially, the duo was set to face Riddle and Elias.

However, before the match, The Bloodline laid out Elias, who was forced to be replaced in the tag title match by The Prizefighter. Despite the former Universal Champion's presence, The Usos walked out victorious after pinning Riddle.

Taking to Twitter, the tag team champions broke their silence by sending a three-word message.

"One and Done" wrote The Usos.

Bully Ray reacted to The Usos' recent achievement

Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently named the Usos the top tag team of the year. The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have enjoyed an incredible 2022 and continue to gain momentum heading into 2023.

In reaction to Jimmy and Jey being named as the top tag team, Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, sent out a tweet praising the two Bloodline members.

"@WWEUsos #1 … as they should be!!" he wrote.

They have had the most matches in 2022 out of EVERYONE in the entire company.



Jimmy and Jay have already defended their titles against top tag teams such as Street Profits, Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch), and The New Day. They also played a crucial role in The Bloodline's historic win at Survivor Series WarGames.

With the win over Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle on Monday Night RAW, Jimmy and Jey will now shift their focus towards Butch and Sheamus. The Bloodline will continue their feud with Brawling Brutes on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Sheamus was initially set to team up with Drew McIntyre to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Championship. However, McIntyre's absence for medical reasons has forced Butch to step in as the replacement.

