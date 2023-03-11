The Usos crosses major milestone as the WWE Tag Team Champions ahead of WrestleMania 39

The Usos, alongside The Bloodline, have made history in WWE as the most dominant tag team in the twenty-first century. Recently, Jimmy and Jey crossed another massive milestone as they crossed 600 days as champions.

In 2021, Jimmy and Jey reunited in WWE. They fell in line by joining The Bloodline and winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from The Mysterios at that year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

The twins dominated the SmackDown Tag Team division and soon went to the red brand. In May 2022, they feuded with RK-Bro and won the RAW Tag Team Championships to unify both titles.

As of March 10, 2023, the duo crossed 600 days as SmackDown Tag Team Champions. The Usos have joined a list of elite tag teams, including The New Day and Demolition, who have held the title for over 400 days in one reign.

The duo can set more records down the line if they successfully walk out of WrestleMania 39 as champions.

Last year, The Usos set several new records as champions. It will be interesting to see which team or two superstars will unite to take the gold away from The Bloodline.

Fans believe Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could reunite to dethrone The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

The Usos brawled with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Last Monday, Jey Uso shocked the world when he turned on Sami Zayn and reunited with Jimmy Uso after Roman Reigns gave Main Event Jey an ultimatum on returning to the group.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey and Jimmy Uso arrived together for the show and were greeted by Paul Heyman. However, The Tribal Chief was nowhere to be seen as Jey wanted to meet up with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

In the final segment of the night, The Usos came out together for the first time in weeks. Jey explained his actions to the crowd on why he turned on Sami Zayn. Later, Cody Rhodes appeared to confront the team.

However, Rhodes was joined by Sami Zayn, who sneaked up on the longest-reigning tag team champions. The two superstars took out The Usos and threw them over the top to close the show.

Do you think The Usos and Zayn / Owens will headline WrestleMania 39 Night 1? Sound off in the comment section below.

