The Usos have had discussions about facing a legend's sons who are not even in WWE

When talking about great modern-day tag teams, The Usos are high up the rankings, and almost every up-and-coming team aspires to face the WWE stars. D-Von Dudley recently shared that his sons Terrell and Terrence Hughes also dream of having a match against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Interestingly enough, Terrell and Terrence are twins like The Usos and began training at their father's Team 3D Academy in 2015. Collectively known as TNT, the young wrestlers have competed in nearly a dozen matches on AEW Dark and Elevation, with their last bout for the company happening in December 2022.

D-Von Dudley appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and recalled speaking to The Usos a few years ago about possibly having a match with his sons.

The tag team legend worked as a producer for WWE and was closely involved in The New Day's feud with the Bloodline members. D-Von noted that Terrell and Terrence idolize Jey and Jimmy Uso and would love to share the ring with them soon:

"I mean, that's one of the things that we talked about, the twins and I, Terrence Terrell. And it's also something that me, Jimmy and Jay talked about. A couple of years back, when I was producing for the company, and I was pretty much doing all the time, The New Day and The Usos rivalry, those were pretty much my matches. So, you know, I remember the Usos, and I used to talk about that because my sons are very big fans of The Usos."

D-Von Dudley compares TNT wanting to face The Usos to Team 3D's desire to wrestle a legendary team in the past

During the same conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, D-Von revealed that even though they battled many well-known groups during their careers, Bubba Ray Dudley and he always wanted to work with the Legion of Doom during their prime.

The 50-year-old veteran unfortunately never got the chance to do it as Road Warrior Hawk passed away in 2003.

The Dudleys, however, eventually wrestled Road Warrior Animal and Rick Steiner in TNA, and D-Von was glad they got "the best of both worlds" in the Steiners and Road Warriors.

"It's kind of like Bubba and I, you know, wanting to work and wrestle with the Legion of Doom, Hawk, and Animal, but we never, unfortunately, had the opportunity to do that because Hawk passed away in 2003. So we never got that chance. But then, long and behold, in TNA, I forget the year, but Animal teamed with Rick Steiner, you know, so we didn't get the Legion of Doom, but we got the best of both worlds in the Steiners and the Road Warriors combined."

The Dudley Boyz are undoubtedly an iconic tag team that helped redefine the business and is rightfully in the Hall of Fames of both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

