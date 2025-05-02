The Usos issue an apology to WWE legend 

Jimmy and Jey Uso might have gone their separate ways in WWE, but they still share the same X/Twitter account. The duo recently issued a light apology to the promotion's legend Stephanie McMahon after she spoke about Rikishi hitting her with a Stinkface.

McMahon recently hosted The Usos, among other members of the OG Bloodline, on the new episode of her podcast, Stephanie's Places. Among the several memorable moments from the episode was when Stephanie McMahon spoke about Jimmy and Jey's father, Rikishi, taking her out with his trademark Stinkface.

The former WWE CEO recently shared a clip of the moment, which quickly generated a response from The Usos. Check out their tweet below:

"Sorry 😂," The Usos tweeted.

Rikishi wants Jacob Fatu to go after Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title in WWE

On a recent episode of his Fatu off the Top podcast, Rikishi stated that he would like to see new US Champion Jacob Fatu go after Jey Uso.

He added that a potential championship vs. championship bout between the two performers could bring the house down. However, Rikishi advised Triple H and his team not to rush and slowly plant the seeds for a dream showdown between the two cousins down the line:

"But they know there's that energy that it's family and we want to steal the show. We got a responsibility. It's pride. It's culture. It's us putting a staple in this thing that we are the greatest mindset as far as working in and out of the ring. And I feel like, man, that would be exciting, championship vs. championship. And just let it, don't kill it off right away. We can start to plant the seeds. I think it could be a good thing for TKO, good thing for WWE, definitely good thing for WWE Universe fans. It just gives something different to be able to watch."

Going by their interaction on this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso's first challenger post WrestleMania 41 is expected to be Logan Paul.

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More