The Usos issue an apology to WWE legend 

Jimmy and Jey Uso might have gone their separate ways in WWE, but they still share the same X/Twitter account. The duo recently issued a light apology to the promotion's legend Stephanie McMahon after she spoke about Rikishi hitting her with a Stinkface.
McMahon recently hosted The Usos, among other members of the OG Bloodline, on the new episode of her podcast, Stephanie's Places. Among the several memorable moments from the episode was when Stephanie McMahon spoke about Jimmy and Jey's father, Rikishi, taking her out with his trademark Stinkface.
The former WWE CEO recently shared a clip of the moment, which quickly generated a response from The Usos. Check out their tweet below:
"Sorry 😂," The Usos tweeted.
Rikishi wants Jacob Fatu to go after Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Title in WWE
On a recent episode of his Fatu off the Top podcast, Rikishi stated that he would like to see new US Champion Jacob Fatu go after Jey Uso.
He added that a potential championship vs. championship bout between the two performers could bring the house down. However, Rikishi advised Triple H and his team not to rush and slowly plant the seeds for a dream showdown between the two cousins down the line:
"But they know there's that energy that it's family and we want to steal the show. We got a responsibility. It's pride. It's culture. It's us putting a staple in this thing that we are the greatest mindset as far as working in and out of the ring. And I feel like, man, that would be exciting, championship vs. championship. And just let it, don't kill it off right away. We can start to plant the seeds. I think it could be a good thing for TKO, good thing for WWE, definitely good thing for WWE Universe fans. It just gives something different to be able to watch."
Going by their interaction on this week's episode of RAW, Jey Uso's first challenger post WrestleMania 41 is expected to be Logan Paul.